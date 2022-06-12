University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

