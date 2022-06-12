Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

