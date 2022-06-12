Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,318.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after buying an additional 470,457 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $110.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

