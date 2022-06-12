Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.45 and last traded at $70.76. 358,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 356,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.