Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

