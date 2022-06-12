Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 20.8% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $6,667,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.66 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

