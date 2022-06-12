Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 379,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,797,000 after purchasing an additional 144,481 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,324,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

