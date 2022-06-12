VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $166.52 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011151 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

