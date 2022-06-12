Vectors Research Management LLC Buys Shares of 135 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.19.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

