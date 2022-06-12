Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

