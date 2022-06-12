Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.75. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,186 shares of company stock valued at $32,538,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.