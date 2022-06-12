VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

