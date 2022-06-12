VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Down 2.4%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.53 and last traded at $66.59. Approximately 33,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.