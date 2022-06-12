Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EPA DG opened at €88.18 ($94.82) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.35. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a one year high of €88.80 ($95.48).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

