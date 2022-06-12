Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 114,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

