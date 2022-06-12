Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AIO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 114,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
