Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 863.0% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ SEATW opened at $2.05 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

