Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 552 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 122,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 104,628 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 802,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,655,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

