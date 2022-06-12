Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of T opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.