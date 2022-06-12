Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

