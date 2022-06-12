Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

