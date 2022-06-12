Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,530 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $126,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $228.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.14 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

