Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.28.

