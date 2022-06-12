WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Tops $81.30 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. WazirX has a market cap of $81.30 million and $6.51 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00329692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00432460 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

