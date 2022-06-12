Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79.
About Weatherford International (Get Rating)
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
