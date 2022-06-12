Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,219,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,426,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 447,243 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.