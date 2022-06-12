Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of L opened at $60.34 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.