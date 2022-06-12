Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 273,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

