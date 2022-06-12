Wells Fargo & Company Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $750.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $719.58.

ORLY opened at $607.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $526.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

