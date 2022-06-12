West Family Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $130.43 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.