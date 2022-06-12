West Family Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,144 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $113.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

