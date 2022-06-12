West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

