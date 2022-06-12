West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,145,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 135,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of FMX opened at $70.87 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

