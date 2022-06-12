West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 5,884 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,179,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

