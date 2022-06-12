West Family Investments Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,094.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.43.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

