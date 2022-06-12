West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $58.97 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

