West Family Investments Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

TER opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.82 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $125.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

