West Family Investments Inc. Sells 3,035 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after purchasing an additional 326,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

