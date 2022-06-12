Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 5,300

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($50.75) to GBX 3,660 ($45.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,076.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.