Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 5,300

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($50.75) to GBX 3,660 ($45.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,076.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

