Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Achieves $26.86 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00011955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $26.86 million and $376,510.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

