Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.65 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.65 billion and $315.77 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $27,928.26 or 0.99887878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025426 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,901 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.