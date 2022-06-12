Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 29th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of WH opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

