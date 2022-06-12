XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 161,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,162. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
