Xend Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98,469.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $98,469.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

