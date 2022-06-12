XMax (XMX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $401,334.00

XMax (XMX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. XMax has a market cap of $488,928.55 and approximately $401,334.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XMax Coin Profile

XMax is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,618,681,919 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

