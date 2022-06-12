XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $91.63 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $91.63 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,029.67 or 1.00069827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

