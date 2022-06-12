YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Hits $0.0000

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $74,887.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00439771 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.