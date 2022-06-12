YVS.Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,955.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $82,073.86 and $44,955.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

