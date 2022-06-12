Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $127.12 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,570 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,669. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

