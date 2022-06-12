Zacks Investment Management Invests $4.04 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.30 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

