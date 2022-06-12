Zacks Investment Management Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $304.10 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

