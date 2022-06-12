Zacks Investment Management Purchases 107 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $218,643,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $193.24. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

